To the editor:
The recent article about the trial of a state senator said the trial lasted three years and an appeal would possibly drag on for another year. Four years for misdemeanor (though serious offense) trial.
Both impeachment trials for the former president of the USA lasted a total of 24 days. Impeachment trial I: Jan. 16-Feb. 9, 2019. Trial II: Feb. 9-13, 2021. These were the impeachments of the president of the United States. We all know the trials were railroaded by the Republicans. Isn't an impeachment worth a little more length than a misdemeanor charge?
Just asking.
Walter Davis
North Conway
