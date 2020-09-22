To the editor:
I have read so many letters saying vote by mail is rigged and full of fraud. If so, why has President Donald Trump voted so many times by mail in the last few elections?
"Trump voted by mail during New York’s mayoral election in 2017, cast an absentee ballot during the state’s midterm election the following year, and again used a vote-by-mail ballot in Florida’s primary election in 2020" (Snopes.com.). His reasoning?
President Trump: "I think mail-in voting is horrible, it's corrupt."
Reporter: "You voted by mail in Florida's election last month, didn't you?"
Trump: "Sure. I can vote by mail."
Reporter: "How do you reconcile with that?"
Trump: "Because I'm allowed to."
That exchange at a April 7 press conference.
A recent investigation funded by the non-partisan Carnegie Corporation of New York and the Knight Foundation, found an “infinitesimal” number of fraud cases in elections between 2000 and 2012 — a total of 2,068, which equates to about one case for every 15 million eligible voters.
Must be "do as I say, not as I do."
Walter Davis
North Conway
