To the editor:
“It goes through air, Bob, that’s always tougher than the touch,” President Donald Trump said during a February interview with Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward, apparently referring to reports that COVID-19 could spread through the air, rather than through touching contaminated surfaces. “It’s also more deadly than even your strenuous flues,” said Trump.
“Gorbachev, tear down this wall.” “A day that will live in infamy.” Presidents have faced conflicts and alerted the U.S. citizens. Trump knew in January or February that the Coronavirus was a major danger to the people in the USA.
He knew it was a killer. Yet he played it down. “It will go away by summer,” he intoned. “Heat (or ingesting Clorox) kills it,” he pondered.
With approaching 200,000 dead and 6,000,000 hospitalized because Trump underplayed the importance of masks, social distancing and cleanliness, how many people would still be alive, today?
How do you think the family of the person who died of COVID-19 in the Carroll County Nursing Home feels? How many families who have members with compromised immune systems worrying for their loved ones? How many “essential” employees go to work with dread?
And Trump says he did not want to start a panic. He also said the numbers make him “look bad.”
Too bad.
Remember this in November.
Walter Davis
North Conway
