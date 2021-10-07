To the editor:
I have a question for all those who are anti-mask. If masks trap dangerous or obnoxious gases, why does a person who farts (passes gas for the hoity toity) not have ever expanding clothes, like a balloon?
Aren't the obnoxious gases trapped in the two layers of cloth as in a mask? Scientists have determined that the two layers of cloth, pants and underwear (one layer if you go commando) do not keep the gases in check. Ask anyone who has ridden in a closed elevator after an unexpected gas attack.
I feel that if the masks do trap gases it is because you are wearing a rubber mask. Get a cloth mask.
Just asking.
Walter Davis
North Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.