To the editor:
Just a quick note. Tom McLaughlin has stated that the (COVID-19) death toll is “only” 1 percent.
By this figure, if you take the current census projection, the United States has 333,546,000 citizens. One percent is 3,335,460. The population of New Hampshire is 1,316,470. At 1 percent, deaths by COVID-19 would equal one out of every 13 citizens.
Inaction by the current administration cost us over 36,000 lives, equal to almost four times the population of Conway.
Something to think about.
Let’s hope we do not hit this 1 percent.
Walter Davis
North Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.