A few notes after watching the ex-president at the town hall meeting on CNN. First thing — that’s scary, he would pardon nearly all the criminals that invaded the Capitol on Jan. 6. People who stole and destroyed property, hurt and killed Capitol police and wanted to hang then-vice president Mike Pence.
Second, Donald Trump still thinks that Russian head Putin is “smart,” even after he invaded Ukraine. And he thinks he can solve that war “in 24 hours.” How, by giving Putin what he wants?
Third, he built the walls on the Mexican border. He built 56 miles, some of which has been easily breeched or fallen down. And Mexico did not pay for it.
He still thinks the election was rigged after losing over 46 recounts. He thinks he has every right to the stolen documents because he “declassified them.” He still defames E. Jean Carroll even after losing her defamation suit to the tune of $5 million.
One more thing, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) with our new “hero” George Santos (R-N.Y.) (13 federal indictments) has introduced a bill to make the AR-15 assault rifle the “nation’s gun.” Really? I guess these two want to glorify all of the 200 plus recent mass shootings this year, most enabled by “legally bought” AR-15s within weeks of their purchase. Don’t they have more important things to work on like gun reform?
