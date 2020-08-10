To the editor:
To the anti-maskers, including letter-writer Mr. Latham from Berlin. I recently saw a meme on Facebook that explains the reason for masks. If you have two nude people and one pees then the other person might get sprayed. If the pee-er has pants on then he only gets the pee but the wetness can be spread to others. If the two are both dressed there is an extra layer of protection for the other person.
Apply this meme to the coronavirus. The more layers present mean more protection. Someone with the virus has to go through two layers of protection (three if a face shield is added). Because I work in a business where I could be exposed, as well as all the other customers, isn’t a short time of wearing a mask worth it?
Also, haven’t you seen those people on the news who have said they do not need or want to wear a mask for whatever reason come down with the virus?
Anti-mask Rep. Louie Gohmert, a Republican from Texas, has been infected with the coronavirus and frightened his aides and colleagues for announcing he has the virus in person without a mask.
And how about all those parties where they wear no masks and dozens or more come down with the virus? Or President Donald Trump’s Secret Service men after his rally?
If you think a mask is unmanly, makes you look like a bandit or whatever reason, please ask your doctor or dentist the next time you go in for any surgery to not wear a mask.
Even Trump wears a mask now. You probably wear a ski mask in the winter. Please, wear one.
Walter Davis
North Conway
