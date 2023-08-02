To the editor:

Have you sent a donation to Donald Trump’s campaign?

G_Allen
Former President Trump is being investigated and charged BECAUSE he ran and was President. He would not be on anyone's radar but for that fact. While his behavior has not been exemplary, it is far less damning than Joe and Hunter Biden's bribery schemes with foreign companies and governments, which has compromised the safety and security of the United States. The Bidens became rich by being public servants.

