To the editor:
I just saw a report on the news that the former president now wants to block all of the records from the White House archives of phone calls, meetings, e-mails of Jan. 6.
These are open records that go into a history of what the president did for future archivists to compare and understand the what and why of what the president did. And also to bring transparency to the administration.
Now the former president does not want us to see what he did before, during and after the insurrection at the Capitol, just like he does not want us to see his taxes. Why? Did he do something wrong? Sounds like a first grader not telling his parents the things he did that were bad at school.
I hope that someday these records will come out.
Walter Davis
North Conway
