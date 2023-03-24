Another letter concerning drag queens or the LGBTQ+ community “grooming” or harming our youth.
One Florida attorney, Kristen Brodie, for the last three weeks has been tracking current U.S. child sex crimes. In these three weeks there have been 34 reported indictments or convictions. Of these reported crimes there were 30 religion leaders: pastors, junior pastors and even one rabbi. There was one school employee, an elementary school librarian, three politicians, including one Idaho state representative who is accused of raping a minor, and the Tennessee lieutenant governor who, though encouraged passage of an anti-gay bill, was continually tweeting a 20-year-old gay influencer.
Included on this list are zero drag queens and zero LGTBQ+ persons.
Instead of banning books and drag shows, should we be banning politicians or religious leaders? Of course not: they are a small percentage of these people. But how much airtime comes up on FOX “News” or “News” Max about these perps? And how many of these perps go unnoticed? How many priests or pastors are shuffled around to prevent prosecution? How many politicians hide behind bevies of tax-paid lawyers for their crimes (I can think of two, offhand)?
Instead of worrying about drag queens, why not come up with answers to housing, gun violence, health care and more important things, rather than wasting taxpayer money on frivolous talking points.
