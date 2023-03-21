When I was a child, I used to watch cartoons and TV shows regularly. I would watch Elmer Fudd shooting Daffy Duck, and Wiley Coyote trying multiple ways to catch the Roadrunner. I would watch the Three Stooges and laughed at their physical humor.
Later, I watched "adult" TV shows. "M*A*S*H" and "Bosom Buddies" come to mind. Flip Wilson created "Geraldine." These shows all had cross dressers or drag roles. Movies had cross dressers in "Some Like it Hot," "Rocky Horror Picture Show" and "Mrs. Doubtfire."
But I did not become a duck shooter, Acme purchaser or cross dresser.
I have watched, once, "Ru Paul's Drag Race," and I have no compulsion to dress in female outfits. I went to various different religions in a comparative religion class, but I am still a Protestant. I even know a few Republicans but still refuse to wear a MAGA hat.
The idea that drag shows or critical race theory — which isn't taught in any school until college level — is "grooming" our young children's minds is, I feel, laughable. How many people can the extreme conservatives prove were actually groomed by anyone other than psychopathic criminals?
Removing any type of learning, such as learning about LGBTQ+, takes away a child's natural curiosity and promotes fear and possible hatred of the unknown. These talking points deflect from real issues: inflation, health care and affordable housing, among others.
The only "grooming" being done is by the extreme right to prevent a solid, well-rounded education that will keep an open and unbiased mind.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.