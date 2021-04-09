To the editor:
Eugene Long, of Eaton, points out that President Joe Biden has never held a private job. So what.
Let's look at one who did: three bankruptcies, two failed marriages, multiple extramarital affairs, multiple failed enterprises (Trump casinos, Trump University, Trump steaks, Trump ties, etc.), assaulting women and bragging on air about it, calling Neo-Nazis and Capitol invaders "good people" or people with "zero threat," over 30,573 false or misleading claims, over 500,000 people dead from COVID-19 who may have dies unnecessarily, "Covfefe," and numerous other discretions by former President Trump.
I think I'll take a professional politician any day.
Walter Davis
North Conway
