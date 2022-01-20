To the editor:
A recent letter lambasted Donald Trump supporters for undermining democracy and called on isolating them as "the solution."
Sorry, but that's not how democracy works. You live with them. They are your neighbors. They, like you, make up the country that is whatever we have. When they feel that the election is suspicious it is the job of supporters of the system to engage in genuine investigations to placate those suspicions. Chastising roughly half the population — saying they undermine an institution which they are saying they think has been undermined — does nothing to fortify the institution of social contract between you and them.
If you're going to argue the case for a united country, you have to learn to live with and work with those in the country you disagree with. If you're making the argument that Trumpers are incompatible with your system, you're making an argument of separation or eradication.
With that in mind, it's no wonder they are suspicious of the institutions at hand. It was entirely predictable that this election would lack authority when basic operating procedures were improperly changed across the nation to cope with COVID.
The choice election officials made when they did that was to undermine the election out of concern for safety. Now, they're living with the consequences and should own up to that failing by demonstrating integrity in investigation instead of accusations against those who are suspicious.
If you want a united America, you want unity with the opposition. If that is not what you seek, then perhaps you need to be honest with yourself and join the idea of secession. It's better to be friendly trade partners like with Canada than making arguments that the opposition needs to disappear.
Tony Zore
North Conway
