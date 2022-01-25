To the editor:
Ready, fire ... aim.
Lovell, Maine, is currently re-living the times of the wild, wild west. The modern time conundrum manifests itself with the rush to cash-in on mega solar energy complexes, as corporations — like Walden Renewables — move about towns who are close to power transmission lines with no solar energy ordinances.
Some folks in town are creating a false sense of urgency to rush the approval process. Sadly, all too often we take action before we seek clarity and get facts on issues.
This Tuesday, Jan. 25, at 7 p.m., at the Lovell Fire Station on Hatches Hill Road, Lovell residents will be able to exercise their rights to vote, as the town puts it, “on implementing a Moratorium on Large Scale Solar Energy Systems.”
Whether you are for or against this project, I urge you to vote yes for a moratorium. This action will give the planning board a mere 180 days to provide the necessary time to create appropriate rules and regulations applicable to a project of this scale. As it stands now, the planning board is trying to put a square peg in a round hole by categorizing Walden’s project under existing telecommunications ordinances. A contrary opinion is to apply Lovell’s manufacturing ordinances to Walden’s application. Doesn’t it make sense to apply ordinances applicable to what the project truly is?
The leadership in the town of Sweden saw the value of a "pause" on Walden and put a moratorium on solar in place. As published in The Conway Daily Sun, Fryeburg residents are starting to grapple with just Phase 1 of Walden’s mega solar array project.
Please vote for a moratorium to allow the town to perform due diligence to properly vet and create guidance on such a town-altering, impactful project.
Tom Sheehan
Lovell, Maine
