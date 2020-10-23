To the editor:
I read in today’s paper that the town of Bartlett hasn’t filed an audit with the state since 2015 with at least four of the past years being in arrears (2015-2018), and yet no one thinks that’s unacceptable?
What organization, either public or private, doesn’t comply with audit requirements and brushes off the non-compliance without alarm bells going off?
To hear Selectman Gene Chandler say that they haven’t held public meetings because they couldn’t figure out that “Zoom thing,” something that a 12-year-old child employs on a daily basis for school, is just not acceptable.
This is a state and town ruled by laws and regulations that all citizens and their elected representatives are expected to abide by, not some banana republic. The people of Bartlett deserve much better from their elected representatives.
Tom Regner
Bartlett
