To the editor:
Vote no on Warrant Article 8 which proposes to change the definition of “residence” in our zoning ordinance because it will make matters worse, not better.
To the editor:
Vote no on Warrant Article 8 which proposes to change the definition of “residence” in our zoning ordinance because it will make matters worse, not better.
It isn’t necessary to change the definition at this time. If the town wins in the Supreme Court on the STR lawsuit, then the present definition is adequate. If the town loses, then it has to change, but it doesn’t need to be done now.
The proposed definition is worse than the present one because it is vague and poorly written by lay people who have failed to review the existing statutes and N.H. Supreme Court opinions that provide insight into what is a “residence” or a “household.” This is technical stuff that requires research beyond a dictionary. Good intentions are no substitute for knowledge gained from legal research or advice.
Worse, the proposed revision fails to define the phrase “living as a household.” The meaning of that phrase is at the very heart of the Kudrick lawsuit. The Planning Board has ignored the advice of their attorney, given in a public meeting, that they should include a specific definition of “household.”
The planning board has totally side-stepped the issue of whether short-term rentals should be permitted in the residential zone.
Two years ago, the voters made it abundantly clear that they didn’t want STR’s in the residential zone. This proposed definition ignores the will of the people by failing to make any mention of whether a short-term rental is a permitted use in the residential zone. It does nothing to exclude or limit that use.
This proposed warrant article isn’t necessary at this time, fixes nothing, will cause more confusion, generate more litigation and will cost the town money in the long run. Vote it down.
Tom Reed
North Conway
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.