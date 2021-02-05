To the editor:
It was with great interest I read about the plans to demolish the Ebenezer Burbank House. My hat’s off to the Conway selectman — in no time at this current rate, you will have turned Conway into an ultra-modern town.
You should make a list of all buildings over 50 years old and have them torn down immediately. You certainly know what you are doing by the example of getting rid of that old house on Route 16 in North Conway and having a modern auto parts store instead.
A few suggestions would be to add a couple more auto parts stores and the tourists really go for the Dollar Store, so maybe two or three of them. Also the damn ski areas block the view, so turn them into gravel pits. And don’t forget about some more fast-food restaurants and hotels, you need more hotels, build, build, build as many as you can fit, and Conway will be on the map.
Let the building be there longer than Eastern Propane currently is. There is plenty of land available for them to build whatever it is they need without destroying such an important historical place.
Next election, start voting out the history haters that control the town’s business. Get some of the more educated people in Conway to sit on the board and save the history of Conway. Wake up, Conway, before it’s too late!
Tom Lazdowski
Bartlett
