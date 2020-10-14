To the editor:
During an election year, it’s difficult to figure out which candidates are telling the truth. This year is somewhat different, Gov. Chris Sununu has stated the truth by claiming he’s just like President Donald Trump. That is a very honest statement.
Sununu grew up with a silver spoon in his mouth much like Trump, and his actions mirror Trump’s actions. When he was elected he left a job as the CEO at Waterville Valley Ski Area. Taking on the job as governor he immediately accepted the maximum salary the governor gets.
Over the last couple of years he must have felt that wasn’t enough to live on so he accepted another $20,000. Now maybe this would be enough to support his family but it wasn’t and another raise of $11,000 was added.
After the Senate voted to raise the minimum wage to $12, the governor vetoed it. This year he is going to make $132,592.30. Just like Trump, he only cares about himself.
If he had allowed the minimum wage to increase, the average valley worker would have made $24,960. But you don’t make that if you are paid minimum wage. That was only a pipe dream.
The governor increased his yearly wage more then you make all year. Don’t worry about Mr. Sununu if he loses. His family will take care of him and I bet the CEO job is still available to him and it won’t pay minimum wage.
By the way, Gov. Maggie Hassan opted not to take the full salary and Gov. John Lynch reduced his pay by $4,000 a year. Please get out and vote, and vote this overpaid clown out.
Tom Lazdowski
Bartlett
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.