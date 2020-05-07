To the editor:
When I was a full-time resident of the valley, I believed that no tourist earned the right to come here during the summer unless they endured our winter weather, not one of those wimpy down-country winters.
However, years ago the valley decided to abandon its agricultural and industrial economy and put all its eggs in the tourism economy. And for years it paid dividends. In fact 75-80 percent of some towns’ total tax revenue comes from people from away.
The reason that the valley has so many shopping choices as well as grocery stores is not because of the people in the valley that shop there, but because of the people from away who shop there.
For better or worse, the economic lifeblood of the valley depends on people from away. The experts tell us that the virus is going to be with us for a long time. Somehow, the valley is going to have to reopen for the local people and the people from away. Hopefully reasonable people can make reasonable decisions to make that happen.
Tom Kondrat
Quarantining in Rodeo, N.M.
