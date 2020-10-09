To the editor:
Wide-ranging reactions to a recent political rally and protest prompt this suggestion for a Sun photo contest to answer the burning question: Which photo topic is the most asinine?
The three nominees, as seen in The Conway Daily Sun, are: (1) Quddus’ moon-shot; (2) No Mas(k) Don Jr’s mugshot holding a mask-less young child two feet from his face while others look on with glee; or (3) The fishy rally trappings given that the event was held in an area so highly dependent upon a tourism economy where countless hospitality businesses are hanging on for dear life while many are likely receiving emergency federal funds to help stem the economic impact of a pandemic.
Good luck, voters. Your choice may not be as easy as counting the numerous letters to the editor espousing or denigrating the actions of one protester.
Tom Howard
Moultonborough
