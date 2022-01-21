To the editor:
I am trying to understand why taxpayer money should be given to a for-profit corporation.
Kit Hickey, one of the "two entrepreneurs behind the Bluebird project" was quoted on page 9 of the Jan. 6, paper. Kit said, "Building affordable housing from scratch wouldn't make sense economically. Without government assistance, you can't make the numbers work. This grant is federal money. It comes from HUD, it does not cost the taxpayer anything."
Really, and just where does the federal government get its money? Taxes! So you have already told us this is a bad deal financially without $500,000s of free (grant) tax money for your "for-profit corporation." I call bull**** on this deal. The same for the Bunker building, another $500,000 of free money so you can make money while trying to look like you are helping.
Prove me wrong, I am listening. I think a better use of $1 million would be to partner local trades with school woodshops to build tiny homes (cottages). You could build a community of them on the old community center property in Center Conway. The profit is, kids learn needed trades, people get truly affordable housing and the valley gets more workers able to afford to live here.
Option 2 is the feds give the money back to the taxpayer, now the taxpayer has more money and perhaps can afford a house.
These are just my thoughts. Yes we need affordable housing just not at taxpayer expense.
Tom Hill
Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.