To the editor:
I don’t understand the Conway Police Department. The people have spoken, and the town has posted significant sections of West side Road trying to protect Diana’s Baths from the wanton over use and protect the people trying to use the road from the traffic hazards caused by people stopping, standing, parking and obstructing traffic.
So now, they leave someone with their vehicle (so it’s not “parked”) but still causing traffic hazards, especially when they throw open the doors in front of oncoming traffic so they can unload. All the way back to the old Glen Builders shop. So I called Conway police this morning to complain about all the people blocking the road, and the dispatcher told me they had just done a drive by and the traffic was in the que. What?
In spite of the first five to seven vehicles “in the que” being as much as two feet into the travel lane! And Saturday when I tried to drive by, there were six to eight cars parked on the west-bound side, right under the tow-away signs.
Maybe someone who matters needs to tell the police department what exactly constitutes a traffic hazard and illegal stopping and standing. I bet that if three officers climbed out of a cruiser with pads in hand, they wouldn’t each get the first ticket written before the street would be empty. Or better yet, I’d put up with the delay if they blocked escape and gave every one of them a ticket. Do that three times a day for two or three weekends in a row, and word would get around! And the police department could be fully funded.
A very disgruntled driver.
Tom Haire
Glen
