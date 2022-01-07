To the editor:
The budget that was referred to by state Rep. Karen Umberger (R-Conway) in a column published in the Sun recently cut $90 million from school funding by cutting state Education Adequacy Grants.
That funding has to be made up by raising local property taxes.
That is the budget she voted for and I voted against.
Rep. Tom Buco
Conway
