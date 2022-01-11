To the editor:
We are full-time residents of N.H. and STR owners in Madison. We only rent to families, have extremely strict rules, and limited availability because we respect the area and our neighbors. We fully support properly implemented STR regulations via SB249. Like everyone else, we’ve been discussing STRs and quickly learned there is an aspect that is commonly misunderstood regardless of one's position.
The Meals and Rooms (Rentals) Tax is a tax paid by the renter, not the owner. It is collected by the owner and then remitted to the state, a portion of the funds are then redistributed to all towns proportional to their population, ensuring an even balance of tourism dollars.
Some say if a town banned STRs the population and Meals and Rooms funding would increase … potentially. In this scenario most STRs would be replaced by full-time occupancy which may not be realistic as many properties would remain second homes.
Well-run STRs pay local taxes but use fewer services, hence a rise in full-time residents may lead to increased use of schools and services, burden the town budget, reduce the Meals and Rooms funding from the state, and negate any gain, possibly causing a local tax increase.
The state budget and your town's budget are balanced with the Rooms and Meals Tax in mind. One town removing STRs may seem harmless, but each subsequent town that removes STRs begins to impact funding, ultimately creating a negative consequence for every other town.
Your decision affects every town in the state. And every town in the state? Their decision affects you.
This is not the time for not in my backyard or interpretation of ambiguity and definitions. It is a time to come together and work on solutions that improve our state and our valley for local residents, second homeowners and visitors.
Todd and Amy McCartney
Eidelweiss
