To the editor:
William Marvel’s column in Tuesday’s Sun was, as usual, well written. Unfortunately, it leaves one with a narrow view of the political debate on mask mandates for schools. It’s more than just about personal freedoms or values but needs to encompass community safety and our responsibility as members of that community. Also, I couldn’t find a definition for “scientarian” which appeared in the title of his column, but am going to assume it derives from “scient” which Webster defines as knowing, skillful.
Mr. Marvel spends a good part of his column criticizing Jerry Knirk, a state rep and retired physician, for his advocacy of a school mask mandate. First there is clear scientific evidence that wearing a mask offers protection to the individual and, more importantly in a pandemic, protects others who come in contact with that individual. There is no valid study that confirms wearing a mask poses a risk to an individual.
I agree with him that a mask mandate is a political decision, as is all regulation and law. He is a dedicated supporter of individual rights and relishes taking a contrarian view in many of his columns. He worries that “Residents (and refugees from) America’s sterilized suburbs hesitate to bear any risk, favoring stringent and destructive restrictions for the illusion of perfect safety.” However, does he care about the safety of the community he lives in? Would it matter to him that he might spread the contagious Delta variant to an unsuspecting neighbor, member of his church or other social group?
Placing unmasked children in close quarters, indoors, increases the possibility of virus spread and these same children can become spreaders throughout the community.
Much of the issue about the mask mandate revolves around “personal freedom.” Every day we get into our cars, we accept a significant curtailment of our personal freedoms by complying with being licensed by the state. Our cars need inspections and we can’t decide, as an individual, that one dim headlight is all we need to drive safely. Why do we accept these infringements on our “freedom?” Because we care about the safety and health of the community we live in. Should “personal values” trump the community interest in stopping the spread of this pandemic? Is wearing a mask for a few hours a day for possibly a few months such an onerous, stringent and destructive imposition on our personal values?
Yes, Mr. Marvel is correct. A mask mandate in schools is a political decision. Jerry Knirk has provided us with good scientific evidence for such a mandate, so perhaps that’s the scientarian, knowing and skillful part of his column. Whether we make the right political decision is up to us.
Tino Fernandes
Madison
