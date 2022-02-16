The Conway Area Humane Society has made a major change to its events calendar this year. We have decided to have one major fundraising dinner instead of two.
Our two long-standing events, Paddy O'Paws, and Tuxes and Tails are being combined into Be A Humane Hero Event, which will be held May 19 at the Eagle Mountain House.
The Be a Humane Hero Event is our chance to recognize the amazing work done by our volunteers, staff, and community members. We will highlight some of the standout cases of rehabilitation of animals, and show how the generosity, and humaneness, of donors have quite literally saved the lives of animals in this community.
During the pandemic the shelter has been as busy as ever. People rightly looked to animals to bring them and their families comfort during these difficult times. We have been very pleased to be able to find so many homes for our animals with your help.
The Conway Area Humane Society will be 20 years old next year and our purpose remains extremely relevant. Unfortunately, there are still hundreds of thousands of animals in this country that are homeless. These animals need attention and care and we are pleased to be here providing that support.
Please go to our website conwayhumane.org and find out about our events or other ways you can help; volunteering, adopting, or making a donation. If you need any further information please reach out to events@conwayhumane.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.