As a Lovell resident, I am urging voters to vote “yes" to approve the proposed solar ordinance at the special meeting on April 2.
I like the idea of solar power and am eager to see our town define best how to accomplish this without damaging what the majority of residents consider so special about our town.
A recent survey of residents by the town’s Comprehensive Plan Committee showed that 91 percent of residents consider “maintaining the rural character of the town” to be a core priority.
As for myself, I live and work in town. My office and rental property are in a prime location for utilizing solar power. I have a quote for solar power from an installer which will allow me to pay for all my electricity on this property and get a credit from CMP for excess power to the grid.
At this point, I am not permitted to complete the installation of my solar panels and power. The ordinance will allow me to follow through and complete this project while ensuring that my friends and neighbors will not be impacted negatively.
Medium-sized solar systems will be allowed in all but environmentally protected areas. Large industrial-sized solar systems will be limited to commercial-industrial zones, where they belong.
It is vital that the town approve a solar ordinance so that the next developer who comes to town understands what is allowed and where.
We need to look to the future while protecting our town’s valuable natural resources and assets. We all believe Lovell to be a special place. I ask all registered voters to for a “yes” on April 2 to follow the will of the citizens of Lovell and not the needs of outside investors and developers.
