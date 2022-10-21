For 10 years, Glenn Cordelli has been a loyal foot solider for the Hillsdale agenda in the war against public schools. The Hillsdale agenda originated at Michigan college that has become a leading force in creating a network of “classical education” charter schools that use public tax dollars to teach that systemic racism was effectively vanquished in the 1960s, that America was founded on "Judeo-Christian" principles and that progressivism is fundamentally anti-American.
The strategy behind growing the Hillsdale network is to defund public schools and create controversy and distrust of the public school system. Hence the promotion of book bans, CRT panic, and attacks on teachers and school staff. These controversies are driving the “failing schools” narrative.
Where does Cordelli fit into this agenda? Check his record. He sponsored six bills that would defund public schools. He sponsored seven bills supporting funding charter schools. He sponsored the controversial teacher loyalty bill, the controversial teaching divisive concepts bill, the school sports bill discriminating against transgender students, a constitutional amendment that allows taxation for funding religious schools.
Cordelli is currently the vice-chair of the House Education Committee — a very powerful position. In the 10 years he has served as House representative for Tuftonboro he has run virtually unopposed — until now.
His opponent this election is Bobbi Boudman. Unlike Cordelli, she has actually had a child in the public school system and has been an active substitute teacher during the height of the pandemic. She understands parents want to be involved in their children’s education, and that parents, teachers and administrators are best served when they work together in partnership. Boudman does not have a hidden agenda attached to an extreme conservative, religious national movement.
Please consider voting for her no matter what your political affiliation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.