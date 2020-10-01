To the editor:
I will preface my remarks with the following statement: I am not a Republican or a Democrat. I have always voted for the individual candidate that makes me believe that he or she will knuckle down and get the job done. I do not believe in following the party line and voting for candidates that do not impress me.
That being said, Ray Gilmore has my vote. I have known Ray for many years and have always been impressed by his work ethic and his commitment to our community and the people in it. He is an avid supporter of children in the valley, veterans, education, the environment, and rehabilitation. He serves on many committees and fulfills his commitments. He listens to both sides of any argument before responding.
I also respect Rep. Anita Burroughs and the job she has done. I did find it interesting from her letter that her stand on the issues is pretty much the same as Mr. Gilmore’s. Anyone who wants to know what his stand is on the issues can certainly find them with very little research involved. In the next few weeks, I urge you to take the time to listen and read what he has to say. You don’t have to follow the herd and vote a straight ticket. There are good candidates in both parties. Vote for the individual that you believe will get the job done.
Terry O’Brien
Intervale
