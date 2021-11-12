To the editor:
I find the back and forth letters to the editor mostly informative, sometimes hilarious but often sad as they can be hateful and vindictive.
I have added quite a number of name calling and insulting words to my vocabulary, which, as a former middle school science teacher, is quite the feat.
One of the more informative letters was printed on Nov. 11 from Michael DiGregorio. He writes, “Republicans believe in personal responsibility which includes the sovereignty of their own body. This is the most basic and fundamental right and freedom, and we support candidates with the same beliefs.”
I am registered as an Independent but am now quite thrilled to know the Republican party supports, "my body, my choice" pro-choice candidates and LBGQT+ rights.
Seems paradoxical that the government can regulate what women do with the sovereignty of their own body, and yet 'want the government to stay out of that decision' in other matters.
My friends, who were killed when they contracted COVID from another human, had a right to life, too. Under this premise, I'm ready to get involved to take back our country.
Teri Cosentino
Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.