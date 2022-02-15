Follow the money. I find it hard to believe that SB 249 has not been a quick "one and done" flop. This bill is a state government mandate ceding local control of what is best for the people in a community.
The people of Conway overwhelmingly voted no to allow STRs in residential neighborhoods. Why then do state legislators take it upon themselves to decide what is in the town of Conway’s and every other town’s best interest? Well, I believe it is all about "follow the money."
I wonder how many Realtors and STR owners donate to state legislators’ campaigns versus how many homeowners? It’s a case of, "You donate into my reelection funds and I’ll make sure your legislation passes. Then you can continue to reap the harvest of money from lucrative short-term rental fees and turn around those funds directly into my campaign."
Follow the money. Sadly, that greed is destroying neighborhoods/small town camaraderie. Homeowners no longer know who is living next door. STRs are directly responsible for skyrocketing housing prices and lack of housing for people who want to live here but can’t afford it. Not to mention, how do you invite your neighbors over for a BBQ when you have no neighbors, but instead, a hotel next door?
If you are one of those second homeowners who rent STRs, how would you like it if you had new people living next door every couple of days? Or 12 or 14 people moving in who could care less about you and just want to have fun on vacation. After all they paid for a good time.
I just bet if state legislators were surrounded by STRs in their own neighborhoods they would have a change of heart, or maybe not. Follow the money? Why can’t legislators do the right thing, stop taking lobbyist money and allow local townspeople to decide how to live free of STR in their neighborhoods? Conway has and is continuing to build ample hotel venues for our out-of-town tourists. Short-term visitors should stay in approved commercial zones and not in neighborhoods where full time residents live.
