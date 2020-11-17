To the editor:
Regarding short-term rentals, when you attempt to regulate something that reflects a pure form of free enterprise, I submit you can expect plenty of lawsuits. If so, is the town prepared to deal with the costs of such suits? Just wondering.
Ted Sares
North Conway
