Once again, sticker shock is alive and well in the form of this year’s school budget. Not counting other warrant articles, and the federal ESSER (COVID) monies, the budget recommended by the Conway School Board is $40,303,790 — this despite two efforts by some (but not quite enough) members of the Budget Committee to reduce it. Taxpayers will have another opportunity to do this at the upcoming deliberative meeting on March 7.

Given this soaring budget, bloated staff and poor comparative performance with emphasis on comparative, I urge — no, I implore — my fellow taxpayers to do what is necessary to replace unbridled spending with fiscal constraint and responsibility.

Thank you for your consideration.

Ted Sares

North Conway

It’s gonna go up because Conway is very lucky to have so many second home owner who pay taxes and don’t use any town resources such as kids in schools as it transitions to more low income housing and the str s are sold off to families from mass you will see the towns costs for everything go up , especially the school system . It really doesn’t matter what the town state or court s decide the anti from away is having the effect of running folks out of town . Be careful what you wish for , you just might get it !

