To the editor:
In these turbulent times in Washington, it is nice to know that here at home we have steady, predictable and credible leadership in Sen. Jeb Bradley. Jeb has worked tirelessly to bring people together to affect positive change for our communities and to help protect our environment.
I was most impressed that Jeb received the “Conservation Leader Award” from The Nature Conservancy.
Having worked with this organization in the past, I know how they value individual, corporate and governmental consensus and cooperation to protect our most valued lands. That’s a typical Jeb Bradley approach, because as TNC said in their award, “Sen Bradley is a remarkable public servant who walks the talk!”
As a state senator, Jeb has been instrumental in hundreds of pieces of legislation involving energy and environmental issues. He understands coalitions and most importantly he seeks a bipartisan solution to most problems (try that approach Washington).
We are indeed fortunate to have Jeb Bradley working on behalf of Mount Washington Valley and the Lakes Region. He has earned our support to send him back to Concord as our state senator.
Ted Kramer
Madison
