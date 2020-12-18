To the editor:
Despite the success in New Hampshire and locally, Republicans and those who hold center-right political views have a narrowing window of opportunity to prevent President Donald Trump and members of his inner circle from retaining control of the national party after January.
It appears he may seek to do this as a way to influence off-cycle elections in 2021 and 2022, and perhaps position himself or a hand-picked successor to run for president in 2024. Possibly, too, he may hope that access to donors and elected officials at a high level may help reduce the possibility of exposure to legal jeopardy from any criminal or civil complaints against him. This must not be allowed. Putting aside the damage done by his more vulgar behaviors, the party’s primary concern should be that it has lost claim to any semblance of a unified ideology or theory of successful governance with him as the de facto figurehead. In short, the party’s core values and interests have been discarded in favor of identification with (or in fear from) the Trump brand and narcissism.
In America, our parties should represent a broad collection of interests because we’ve generally had only a binary choice. Single or narrow interest parties, such as those which exist in European parliamentary systems, are unworkable here. We aggregate people who support various issues or viewpoints with those who oppose other issues and viewpoints to build toward a majority coalition.
After nearly four years in office, we must ask ourselves, who, now, makes up the Republican coalition under the Trump brand? What theory guides not only policy, but also the tone and messages used to attract support? From trade to spending discipline to immigration policy to the appeal of being traditional value or character based, Trump has discarded and reshuffled historically strong GOP positions and coalition into an unaligned, contradictory and unrecognizable mishmash.
The feedback loop in Washington makes breaking from those currently or most recently in power difficult and comes with consequences. Movements such as the Lincoln Project and other #NeverTrump efforts may be well intended, but if you’ve left the party without a clear signal about the conditions under which you may return, you are not part of the solution. So what now for the Grand Old Party? Let us think about it and reconvene.
Tad Furtado
Center Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.