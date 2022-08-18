Many of those running in the Republican primary for the 1st Congressional District recently had their first debate at Saint Anselm College. Coverage from sources such as the Union Leader and NHPR reported that all five candidates highlighted the ways in which their views differed from those of the Biden Administration and incumbent Rep. Chris Pappas.
That contrast setting is expected and healthy. Startling to me, however, was Karoline Leavitt’s effort to set herself apart as the candidate who wants to turn the clock back to Election Day in November, 2020, and, worse, Jan. 6, 2021. Like other candidates in contested primaries, she is hoping that asserting Donald Trump won and the outcome was stolen would feed the ego of the disgraced former president enough to have him endorse her, likely pushing her into first place in a crowded race.
I am glad the Conway Sun has taken the position that anyone advancing those lies would not gain their support. I agree. Although I have never voted for a Democrat for federal office in a general election, if Leavitt is the Republican nominee, I’ll vote for Chris Pappas. If you know me at all, you’ll understand how badly off course our party is for me to do that and announce it publicly.
New Hampshire has an important record of being ahead of the nation, especially within the history and traditions of the Republican Party, starting with Amos Tuck. Those who have taken our coalition in this unsettling direction must be prevented from destroying the party, state and nation, whether in Concord or Washington. It is well past time that responsible, thoughtful Republicans and others who want a prosperous, safe and admirable future to reject the nonsense and dishonesty of the Trump years. And that means Karoline Leavitt must be rejected, too.
There is nothing conservative or Republican about being a liar and fraud.
