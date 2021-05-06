To the editor:
There is a political quip about democracy being two wolves and one lamb deciding on what to have for dinner. I doubt there is much comfort for the lamb in the voters having spoken.
A more sophisticated review of this phenomenon centers on the concept of tyranny of the majority. Recognition of this inherent risk in any democracy was of such concern to this nation’s founders that enormous work was put into creating multiple checks and balances to cool the immediate impulses of the voting public and restrict public authority to limited and enumerated powers.
Our bicameral legislatures, the small states compromise, judicial supremacy, the electoral college and other tools were employed to prevent the government from helping the wolves place an individual on the menu. Anyone who remembers even a small amount of civics and American history will hopefully recognize these phrases and understand that they are extensions of our having rights that are not given to us by any government — we already and always possess them as a state of our being.
Overcoming our core rights is not something that can or should be done at the ballot box any more than it is done through violence, at least according to the social philosophy of classical liberalism that informed most of this nation’s formation and enduring strength.
To test this concept, imagine that 99 percent of the voting public in your community decides to abridge your free speech in some way or force you into some religious observance or practice. Without due process, which is through the courts and not the voting booth, this mob rule would violate your rights and should be struck down by a unanimous judiciary, regardless of the size of the voting majority in favor.
In recent years, ideas such as crowdsourcing and wisdom of the crowds have added to our general belief in the rightness of the will of the voters, which is understandable and sound, so long as the limits to that authority are recognized and respected. This is as true for our core property rights as it is for any element of the First Amendment. The very legitimacy of public authority depends upon it.
Tad Furtado
Center Conway
