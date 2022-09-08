To the editor:
I appreciate the Sun’s editorial of Sept. 6, which restates opposition to any Republican candidate who supports former President Donald Trump.
To the editor:
I appreciate the Sun’s editorial of Sept. 6, which restates opposition to any Republican candidate who supports former President Donald Trump.
While I share this paper’s position related to the dangerous and dishonest claims about the 2020 election, I reject the assertion that Trump or the candidates who are most aligned with him are right-wing or hold any coherent position on the left/right spectrum as it is normally understood.
The Sun is not alone in equating strongly held and asserted opinions by someone who identifies as Republican as being automatically to the right of the political center.
Many within the legacy media make the same mistake and partisan operatives are more than pleased to repeat those inaccuracies for their own purposes.
The truth is that Trump, and many like him, some of whom have only recently joined the Republican Party and become among the most vocal and agitated activists, are not traditionally conservative or Republican.
Their movement is best described as populist, pitting the general population against real and imagined “elites,” “globalists” and others from the “swamp” in Washington or other urban centers of power.
To divide us this way, they have absorbed issues, positions and dissatisfied coalition members from both major parties, Republican and Democrat, but they are not held together by any internally consistent world-view, reason or shared interest.
Primarily they have stoked grievances and fears that have undermined trust in needed civic institutions and leaders.
Whether this realignment is temporary or long-lasting remains to be seen. But we will have to come up with a new short-hand description for an increasingly identity-based political system.
It is clear the old left/right spectrum is no longer accurate and is likely more harm than help at this point, adding to the misinformation that is overwhelming our discourse.
What I pray is that it is also clear that anti-democratic, authoritarianism or any similar -ism connected behavior has no home in either party.
Tad Furtado
Center Conway
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.