To the editor:
I am writing to spread awareness to the proposed short-term-rental ban that is about to be voted on the next town meeting in Madison, and the potential future impact on our community and the region.
It's a well known fact that the relationship between short-term rentals and community wellness is a symbiotic relationship that everyone benefits from. There is no denying, from providing steady income to the service providers that cater to the visitors and owners of these rental homes to the increase value and desirability of the surrounding properties in our neighborhoods, the benefits are evident.
For some those benefits may not be right now, but make no mistake — the mentioned opportunities for collective growth and well being are here and present because of the visitors that these short-term rentals are providing.
Lets not "burn another bridge," but instead lets get together and work on implementing regulations that can help further strengthen this relationship.
This is why we need to come together and vote NO to ban the short term rentals.
Let's preserve the wellness and increase the strength of this economic engine that drives us all forward.
Svetlomir Aleksiev
Madison
