To the editor:
I'm going to make this short, but I just had to respond to the headline of a letter that made me laugh out loud in derision.
I admit to not reading the letter because the headline told me all I needed to know. The headline was "Democrats not willing to accept Trump MIGHT (capitals added) have won."
The reason I had to laugh is that in 2016 these same Trump supporters said we couldn't accept that Trump DID win.
Now, in 2020, after losing the election, they're saying we have to accept that Trump MIGHT have won?? What kind of lunatic thinking is this?
No fraud. The guy lost. So let me say something else Trump supporters told us back in 2016. GET OVER IT!
Suzy Cann
North Conway
