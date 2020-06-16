To the editor:
It was so nice seeing all the young people exercising their First Amendment rights on a beautiful day in North Conway. They were shaken by the horrific video of the final moments of George Floyd’s life, as we all were.
They were smiling, chanting, waving signs, supported and encouraged by honking horns. They are good people, “social warriors,” who truly care about the plight of black Americans.
I hope they didn’t simply jump on the bandwagon to assuage some of their “white privilege” guilt that has been laid on them their entire, young lives. Although it appeared that Mr. Floyd was the only black person that mattered, I will assume, that with all the passion on display, heads were lowered and moments of silence were also observed for all the black victims of the recent “demonstrations.”
Those killed in the riots were disproportionately black. Businesses owned and frequented by blacks were destroyed. A memorial to black Civil War soldiers was defaced. I will also assume that they care deeply for 19 million black lives that have been aborted since 1973.
My concern is that this demonstration was organized under the banner of BLM, a Marxist group that openly condones violence against police and #DefundThePolice. The Floyd death was awful.
But the narrative of widespread, race-based police brutality pushed by Black Lives Matter is false and not supported by data. Some of the signs I saw were an insult to our dedicated men and women who respond daily to calls for help.
Police and firefighters put their lives on the line daily to protect and rescue all lives. It is time to question the purity of motives behind an organized movement seeking to remove or destroy an institution that holds the line between order and chaos.
Suzanne Nelson
North Conway
