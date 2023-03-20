As per the Whitaker Woods deed, it must remain open to all non-motorized users which include skiers, snowshoers, walkers and bikers. It does not prohibit designating trails for specific use in order to create the most enjoyable experience for all.
Kudos to MWV Ski Touring for their hard work over the summer to make Whitaker Woods just such a place. MWV Ski Touring was very thoughtful in designing the new map as well as its signage. All of the aforementioned users have access to different levels and lengths of trails. Negotiated access to the Northbrook property added a lovely walking trail.
Whitaker Woods provides the only groomed cross-country trail system in North Conway. Residents can purchase a season’s pass for $10. Seniors and children under 6 are free. Kennett High and Eastern Slope Ski Club programs use Whitaker Woods for practice and Competition.
Paying to ski in Jackson and Bartlett is not an option for many in those groups. Are we to assume that they simply don’t deserve a “high-quality ski experience”? Is it OK for our athletes to fall from catching a tip in a boot print?
Some local inhabitants are offended by the upgrade of the trail system. They deliberately choose to walk on the ski trails even though walking trails are available just a few yards away.
They mark their territory with boot prints spanning the entire width of the ski trails. Such contempt and lack of consideration fueled by pent up anger serves no constructive purpose.
Chill out, try a different trail and a bit of poetic reminiscence. “Two roads diverged in a wood, and I — I took the one less traveled by, and that has made all the difference.”
