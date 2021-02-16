To The editor:
We are writing to inform our fellow Ossipee residents of the following zoning amendment that will be on the March 9 ballot.
Article #7. By Petition: To see if the Town will vote to amend Article 3.2 Zoning Map of the Ossipee Zoning Ordinance to change the zoning classification of Tax Map 126, Lot 018 from Residential District back to Commercial District.
We are asking the Ossipee voters to vote no on this amendment for the following reasons:
1) The amendment falsely states that this property was once zoned commercial, but that is untrue. It has never been zoned commercial, so asking to change it from residential back to commercial is misleading to the voters.
2) Spot zoning has been determined by the courts to be unlawful. This zoning amendment meets all the criteria of spot zoning, which is essentially changing the zoning classification of a property for the sole benefit of the landowner at the detriment of the surrounding property owners.
3) Allowing this amendment to pass would set a bad precedent and could possibly open the flood gates for future zoning amendments throughout the town. The impact of changing a property from residential to commercial would be devastating for many. Imagine living in a residential neighborhood and suddenly having a commercial business as your next door neighbor. It would not only effect your property value but your quality of life as well.
We ask that you consider not only our property rights, but those of our neighbors and also the potential of future zoning amendments that could impact your very own neighborhood.
David and Suzanne Kolias
Ossipee
