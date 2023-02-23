It was regrettable to read that some budgeteers at last Wednesday’s Conway Municipal Budget Committee public hearing were opposed to the $12,500 request for funding from the Mount Washington Valley Adult Day Center. It was heartening to read that the selectmen in Conway, however, were unanimous in their support of the funding. Some of the comments made by budgeteers in the article were disturbing.
The center was criticized for charging $75 a day for caring for its guests. A handyman charges $40 an hour these days. Good luck finding someone capable of caring for a person with dementia, provide them with lunch and two snacks, access to a registered nurse and stimulating programs for less than $75. And without the center, some of our guests would have to move earlier to a skilled nursing facility at five times our daily rate. The adult day care center is a bargain. Thank you, budgeteer Stacy Sand, for saying $12,500 is a small ask to serve our community.
And it is a community the center is serving, not just the people who need its services. By having a safe place for seniors, caregivers can hold down a job, take care of their own health, do the grocery shopping or even just take a nap without interruption. Had the center existed when my husband needed its services, I would not have had to drag him to my doctor appointments, ask friends to bring groceries to the house or rely on my cousin to sit with him so I could have a free afternoon. The center frees up a single caregiver or a whole family of caregivers to better manage their time and resources. Thank you, Selectman John Colbath, for recognizing the impact on caregivers.
Attending a center slows down the progress of dementia. Socialization is very important. The seniors in our valley are so fortunate. Our adult day center is the only one north of Concord. We live in a state that ranks 49th in home and community health care services. Our valley is unique in providing this service. If one follows Mr. Bill Marvel’s reasoning that “the safest thing a non-profit can do is take care of cats or old people” and that “Conway is a sucker for any non-profit,” our state’s status of being next to last is assured.
