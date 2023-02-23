To the editor:

It was regrettable to read that some budgeteers at last Wednesday’s Conway Municipal Budget Committee public hearing were opposed to the $12,500 request for funding from the Mount Washington Valley Adult Day Center. It was heartening to read that the selectmen in Conway, however, were unanimous in their support of the funding. Some of the comments made by budgeteers in the article were disturbing.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.