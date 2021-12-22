To the editor:
Do you know whether your town is getting its own dedicated representative in the New Hampshire State House? There are 56 towns that may lose out.
The N.H. Constitution, Part 2 Article 11 states: "When the population of any town or ward, according to the last federal census, is within a reasonable deviation from the ideal population for one or more representative seats, the town or ward SHALL have its own district of one or more representative seats." The “ideal population" in the 2020 Census is 3,444 people, and if your town has that population, you should have your own House district with one or more reps. Why does this matter?
Imagine your town needs a new water or sewer system and needs state help to finance it. Having a state representative who lives in town, knows the people, and knows the issues, is invaluable. In some towns, like Canaan and Gilmanton, they're eligible for their own districts, but are in a district with other towns and have no reps from their towns.
There are currently 56 towns with a population of 3,444 or more which may be deprived of unique representation in the redistricting maps currently proposed, when other proposed maps substantially reduced that number. That means 56 violations of the N.H. Constitution.
On Jan. 5, 6 and 7 our legislators return to deliberations. They will decide whether or not to support this “majority” map that denies 56 towns their proper representation.
Please ask your representative to be sure to attend all three January dates, and vote no on this majority map that redistricted 56 towns out of their own representation in the State House. And please also ask them to vote no on the majority map that gives us congressional districts that are non-competitive and gerrymandered.
Susan Richman
Durham
