Even after some declines due to COVID, the U.S. remains the leading destination worldwide for international students seeking science and engineering degrees. Students on temporary visas earned 34 percent of all science and engineering doctoral degrees in recent years. Students from three countries, China, India and South Korea, have accounted for over 54 percent of these degrees.
Meanwhile, our fellow citizens have been getting their science and political questions answered by the internet denizens, who are experts in conspiracy theories like Jewish space lasers and magically-powered tracking devices in our vaccines that don’t show up in X-rays or MRIs.
These experts “don’t need no stinkin’ science degrees.” I don’t know what they are saying about the new “bird flu,” that caused us to kill many millions of chickens (hence the high cost of eggs). This has already crossed over to mammals and is currently threatening humans.
The formerly unemployed village idiots, now on the internet, will awaken and offer clues as to the origin of this new disease, and probably offer medical advice like putting chicken droppings on your orifices. People educated in the health sciences seldom believe in internet “cures” or theories.
The latest data show that over 70 percent of U.S. citizens are overweight and 40 percent are obese. Of course, the internet is offering magical cures and pills, instead of science-based nutrition advice and exercise routines without cost or membership.
We need to find more young children and students who show promise in the sciences and help them through the wilderness (and cost) of the many obstacles blocking them from higher education-especially in science and engineering.
The current race, in mastering and controlling artificial intelligence, depends on our lead in human intelligence, and the science of quantum engineering.
