To the editor:
It has been wonderful lately, watching old Jimmy Stewart movies about 1940s-era political chicanery with the little guy winning. Unfortunately, this is pure fiction, and here we are 80 years later with the political conundrum of the $2,000 checks proposed by the Democrats, and also supported by the Trumpster.
Mitch McConnell is opposing the "giveaway" to the great unwashed Democrats.
Let's look at the fiscal landscape another way: The average American (not Trump) pays their income tax every year with a limited range of deductions for dependents, business expenses, and, usually, the Standard Deduction. They don't hire lobbyists because they think that their congressperson will protect them against predators. Meanwhile lobbyists, who outnumber politicians on the Hill, are wining and dining these politicians with tax-exempt business meals and entertainment, preferably at the Trump hotel nearby.
After paying your "fair share of taxes," the government takes some of the money and funds basic research that has, over the years, developed the internet, life-saving drugs and techniques, and the CRISPR techniques for manipulating genes, giving us the new COVID-19 vaccines.
If this taxpayer money going into government-sponsored R&D programs were considered "seed money" for new ideas or products, the citizens would expect a substantial reward, as investors, when companies develop commercial applications after licensing.
One might at least expect these companies to pay back this seed money by paying their taxes on their profits on their U.S. sales.
This is where Jimmy Stewart gets run over by the bus. Unfortunately, health-care companies, primarily pharmaceuticals, own 22 percent of the total $2.6 trillion in untaxed profits U.S. companies hold offshore. For instance, Pfizer paid no income taxes from 2010-12 while earning $43 billion. It did this by accounting acrobatics to shift U.S.profits offshore, resulting in a $2.3 billion federal tax refund!
From now on, I don't want to be called a taxpayer, I want to be called an "angel investor." And please stop talking about food stamp fraud -- the biggest food fraud is a tax deductions dinner at the Trump hotel in Washington.
Susan Rheault
North Conway
