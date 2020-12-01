To the editor:
We seem to be entering the age of suspicion and paranoia. Generally, before President Donald Trump, we believed in the government’s disclosures and statements, but now?
Election results can be questioned, but the vote agreed, mostly, with the polls conducted by several independent companies leading up to the election, including Fox News.
Apparently, 72 percent of Republicans agree with Trump — bizarre. He could probably start up Trump University again. The suckers are out there.
Only 52 percent of the public say they will take the vaccine when available, whereas 48 percent say they will refuse.
Meanwhile, in Europe, a significant minority believes in the claims of QAnon that there is an international cabal of “flesh eating pedophiles. “ There is something eating the brains of the Republican leadership but I think it’s plain old fear.
Lastly, Quddus Snyder should run for office. He obviously has nothing to hide.
Susan Rheault
North Conway
