The latest crusade by America's Brownshirts is their version of Critical Race Theory (CRT). The right wing does not want schools teaching that America has wronged Blacks in the past. I guess it didn't do bad things to the Indians either.
We criticize dictators in Russia and China that won't let anything critical be published about their historical or recent behavior: all criticism is bad! Many of our younger citizens rioted and criticized our involvement in the Vietnam war during the 60s and 70s, and were met with "love it or leave it."
Our government, under presidents Johnson and Nixon, thought that the communists were trying to take over Southeast Asia, driven and supported by communist China. It turned out the "Domino Theory'' was wrong. McNamara's book and the Pentagon Papers give us a lot of details on the government's manipulations of the details.
If CRT means we don't want children to learn about the mostly Southern states' and the Democrats' denial of basic rights for Blacks for over 100 years (due to the political deal after Republican Tilden's victory over Hayes in 1877) and we want to teach that Blacks are basically doing badly because of their inborn inferiority, then CRT is bigoted propaganda!
Republicans don't want anything critical said about America, and if they have their way, then we should put up a sign over our school doors saying "Welcome to Wally World — No Masks Required," because it is the same screwball group behind both efforts.
Removing the barriers to upward mobility has enabled thousands of Blacks to succeed in education and the professions, despite poorly-funded schools and lower incomes, just like many immigrants. America needs their desire to escape poverty and drive! They do believe in America!
We need fewer pampered, well off bigots who think that because they woke up on third base they hit a triple. Nobody wants to give up what they believe is theirs, or their country's fundamental superiority. That is what's behind CRT.
