The 2010 "Citizens United" decision by the Supreme Court defined a corporation's benefits but not its duties. When Sens. John McCain and Russ Feingold tried to get corporate money out of politics, the Supreme Court ruled that corporations have the same rights as U.S. citizens to contribute to their favorite politicians, thereby influencing any laws that could benefit them.The most generous contributing industries are the energy, pharmaceutical and real estate.
Common citizens have voting rights but also duties like serving in the armed forces, paying taxes, voting and obeying lawful rules and regulations. Companies have the right to ask their politicians to write and vote for laws that give them special rights on taxes and regulations. After their political terms end, these same pols can join firms that lobby their former colleagues to continue these special advantages.
There is currently a great roar of indignation about New York's practice of letting poor people, arrested for non-violent crimes, being let go pending trial without bond, but prior process found that many women without money for bond were losing their children to state agencies pending trial. Even if found innocent they didn't have the resources to get their children back.
Donald Trump's long, money-infused dance with the justice department and the recent crypto currency king's freedom, after posting a $250 million bond, expose the need for some additional reform. We need to get special interest money out of politics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.